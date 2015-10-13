FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Life raises stake in India's Reliance Capital fund unit
October 13, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Nippon Life raises stake in India's Reliance Capital fund unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance has agreed to invest 11.96 billion rupees ($184 million) in the fund management unit of Indian financial services firm Reliance Capital Ltd to buy an additional 14 percent stake.

With the fresh investment, Nippon Life will raise its stake in Reliance Capital Asset Management to 49 percent, the Indian company said in a statement on Tuesday. Nippon Life had first acquired 26 percent stake in the fund manager in 2012.

The transaction is expected to be closed in this financial year ending on March 31, after which the name of the company will be changed to Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, said the statement.

$1 = 65.0900 Indian rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair

