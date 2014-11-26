FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nippon Life to raise stake in India's Reliance Capital fund unit
#Financials
November 26, 2014

Japan's Nippon Life to raise stake in India's Reliance Capital fund unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance will invest $108 million in Indian company Reliance Capital’s fund management business for an additional 9 percent stake, the companies said on Wednesday.

The latest investment will increase Nippon Life’s stake in Reliance Capital Asset Management to 35 percent.

Nippon Life has agreed to raise its stake in the Indian fund management business to 49 percent in two or more tranches, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

