India's Reliance end-June cash balance at 707.32 bln rupees
July 20, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

India's Reliance end-June cash balance at 707.32 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd had cash balance worth 707.32 billion Indian rupees ($12.7 billion) at the end of the June quarter, the company said in a statement on Friday, up from 702.52 billion rupees at the end of March.

The company posted its third consecutive drop in quarterly profit but beat street expectations as refining margins fell less than expected and treasury gains from its huge cash pile bolstered profits. ($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

