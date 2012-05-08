FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance D6 gas output may fall to 20 mscmd in 2014/15-OilMin
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 8, 2012 / 7:22 AM / 5 years ago

Reliance D6 gas output may fall to 20 mscmd in 2014/15-OilMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 8 (Reuters) - Gas output from Reliance Industries -operated D6 block, off India’s east coast, is projected to decline to 20 million standard cubic metres a day (mscmd) in 2014/15 from an estimated 28 mscmd in this fiscal year, the oil minister said on Tuesday.

D6 gas output has been declining for more than a year, resulting in a sharp fall in India’s gas output and forcing the country to resort to increased imports of expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet the demands of its expanding economy.

Gas output may average 24 mscmd in the next fiscal year starting April 2013, S. Jaipal Reddy told lawmakers in a written reply to a question.

He said gas availability in the country from local sources may rise to 113 mscmd in 2014/15 from an expected 104 mscmd in this fiscal year. In the next fiscal year it is projected to inch up to 105 mscmd, he said.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.