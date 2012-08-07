India's Reliance currently producing 29 mscmd gas at KGD6 - minister

NEW DELHI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian energy major Reliance Industries is currently producing 29 million standard cubic metres a day (mscmd) of gas output from its KG D6 block, India’s Oil Minister S Jaipal Reddy said on Tuesday.

This is much lower than the peak target of 80 mscmd from the block, leading to severe shortage of gas, he told reporters.

“Consequently, there is a painful need to reallocate the reduced gas. Several states including Andhra Pradesh are getting reduced gas for power generation,” Reddy said.

Three of India’s five transmission grids collapsed last week, leaving about 670 million people without power.