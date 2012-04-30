FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Reliance's Q1 2012 imports up 3 pct vs yr/ago-trade
#Asia
April 30, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India Reliance's Q1 2012 imports up 3 pct vs yr/ago-trade

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest
refining complex, imported an annual 3 percent more oil in the Jan-March quarter when it made
its first-ever purchase of Equatorial Guinea's Aseng oil and Albania's Patos Marinza, tanker
discharge data available to Reuters showed.	
    Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue,
bought about 55 percent of its oil needs from the Middle East and about a third from Latin
America.	
    In Reliance's crude slate, Venezuela emerged as top supplier replacing Saudi Arabia, which
slipped to No. 2.	
    The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third biggest
oil supplier, improving its ranking by a notch to replace Oman, followed by Brazil and Qatar.	
    Iraq, which was at the No. 5 position in the first quarter of 2011, has now dropped to No. 6
as the refiner did not purchase Basrah crude in March.	
    Reliance's monthly purchase of Brent-linked African grades rose 15 percent in February after
a decline of 31.7 percent in January due to rising Brent prices, and nearly doubled in
March when prices eased. 	
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
 Graphic on Reliance's crude imports since 2007 to Q1 2012
 link.reuters.com/tak87s	
 Top crude oil suppliers for Reliance and Essar:
 link.reuters.com/rak87s
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^	
   Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Roncador, Marlim, Jubarte, Ostra
and Albacora from Brazil; Merey from Venezuela; Maya from Mexico; Dalia and Gimboa from Angola;
Lokele from Cameroon; Aseng and Ceiba from Equatorial Guinea; and Pyrenees and Vincent from
Australia.	
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude imports in Jan-March 2012 versus a year ago,
according to tanker discharge data available to Reuters. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day
(bpd):	
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Region/    Jan   Feb  March  Jan-March  Jan   Feb  March  Jan-March   %Chg  %Chg  %Chg     %Chg
 Country   2012  2012   2012     2012   2011  2011   2011     2011     J/J   F/F   M/M   Qtr/Qtr
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 LATAM     	
 Brazil     127   139    98      121    101     0    100        69       26    0    -3       75 
  	
 Colombia     0     0     0        0      0     0     32        11        0    0  -100     -100 	
 Ecuador      0     0     0        0     62     0      0        21     -100    0     0     -100	
 Mexico      62    64    62       62      0    68     62        42        0    -6    0       47	
 Venezuela  212   143   338      233    204   193    137       178        4   -26  148       31	
 TOTAL      401   346   498      416    367   261    331       322        9    32   50       30	
	
 ASIA 	
Australia   20      0    18       13     23     0     38        21      -14     0   -52     -39	
TOTAL       20      0    18       13     23     0     38        21      -14     0   -52     -39	
	
 MEAST 	
N. Zone    180     79   179      148    128    72    131       112        40    10     36    32	
Oman         0     35    25       20    172   213    136       172      -100   -84    -82   -89	
Iraq       190     69     0       87    128    74    123       110        48    -7   -100   -21 	
Qatar      144     64    65       92     16    53    119        63       811    21    -45    46 	
S.Arabia   185     97   306      198    212   250    165       208       -13   -61     86    -5	
UAE         88     68    80       79     51    69     91        70        74    -1    -13    12	
Dubai       54     16    32       35      0     0     15         5         0     0    108   554	
Yemen       60      0     0       20      0    73      0        23         0  -100     0    -11	
TOTAL      902    427   688      678    707   803    782       763        28   -47    -12   -11
 	
 EUROPE 	
Albania      0      0     4        1      0     0      0         0         0      0     0     0
 TOTAL       0      0     4        1      0     0      0         0         0      0     0     0	
	
    	
 AFRICA 	
Nigeria     0       0    0         0      0     0     32        11          0     0  -100   -100
   	
Angola      0      67   101       56     92     0     63        53       -100     0    61      4	
Cameroon    0       0    20        7      0     0      0         0          0     0     0      0	
Congo       0       0    30       10     17     0      0         6       -100     0     0     73
 	
Egypt       34     20    35       30      0    41     35        25          0   -50     0     21	
Gabon       0       0    32       11      0     0      0         0          0     0     0      0	
Sudan       20      0     0        7      0     0      0         0          0     0     0      0	
Eq Guinea   21      0    33       18      0    35      0        11          0   -100    0     72	
TOTAL       75     87   252      139    110    76    130       106        -32     15   94     31
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 1397    860  1460     1247   1206  1140   1281      1212         16    -25   14     3
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into bpd using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. The
data does not include purchase of locally produced oil, including Mangala crude from an onshore
block in Rajasthan state. 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Annie Banerji)

