FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance to buy controlling stake in media firm Network18
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

India's Reliance to buy controlling stake in media firm Network18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd said its board has approved funding of up to 40 billion rupees ($679 million) to acquire a controlling stake in media company Network18 Media and Investments Ltd.

The energy-focused conglomerate is to buy a stake of up to 78 percent in Network18, as well as a 9 percent stake in its subsidiary, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, it said in a statement.

Network18 runs the business news portal moneycontrol.com and subsidiary TV18 operates television channels including CNBC-TV18 and CNN-IBN.

Two years ago Reliance - controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani - invested an undisclosed amount in Network 18, marking its foray into the media sector.

$1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.