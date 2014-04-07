FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Industries, Reliance Comm in another telecom pact
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 7, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

India's Reliance Industries, Reliance Comm in another telecom pact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 7 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecommunications unit has agreed to use Reliance Communications Ltd’s intra-city fibre network to roll out 4G services, in what is the third infrastructure-sharing agreement between the two companies.

Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said on Monday a master services agreement signed was based on “arm’s length pricing at prevailing market prices”.

Reliance Industries is controlled by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and its telecommunications unit Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is the only company to have nationwide 4G permits. The company has yet to start commercial services.

Reliance Jio last year agreed to lease Reliance Communications’ inter-city fibre for its 4G network, in the first business tie-up between the once-feuding Ambani brothers. Later in the year, it signed a $2.1 billion pact for leasing Reliance Communications’ mobile phone towers.

Reliance Communications had previously said it was in talks with Reliance Jio to share its intra-city fibre assets.

Reliance Jio has separately signed infrastructure pacts with mobile phone market leader Bharti Airtel, and tower companies Bharti Infratel and Viom Networks. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.