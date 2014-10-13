FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Industries Q2 profit rises 1.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 13, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

India's Reliance Industries Q2 profit rises 1.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday posted a rise of 1.7 percent in second-quarter profit, helped by strong growth in its U.S. shale business and refining margins.

Net profit was 59.72 billion rupees ($979.1 million) in July-September, up from 58.73 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based energy conglomerate said in a statement.

Analysts on average expected the company to report standalone earnings of 56.34 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 60.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.