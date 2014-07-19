FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Q1 profit up 13.7 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

India's Reliance Q1 profit up 13.7 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 13.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating street expectations, helped by strong revenue growth in its refining and oil and gas businesses.

Reliance, controlled by India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, posted net profit of 59.57 billion rupees ($988 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June, up from 52.37 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company, which operates the world’s biggest refinery complex in a single location in western India, to earn a net profit of 56.14 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 60.2800 Indian Rupees Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.