FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance shares rally on plans to pursue gas price arbitration
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

India's Reliance shares rally on plans to pursue gas price arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd gained as much as 4.2 percent to its highest since April 2011 after the company and its partners in a gas block said on Saturday they were taking the Indian government to arbitration seeking implementation of higher gas prices.

Reliance and its partners BP Plc and Niko Resources issued the notice of arbitration to the government on May 9, the three companies said in a joint statement.

Shares in Reliance also tracked a broad-based rally that sent both the benchmark BSE index and NSE index to record highs. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.