FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Reliance Industries shares fall on KG D6 reserve estimate
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Reliance Industries shares fall on KG D6 reserve estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries shares extended falls on Thursday after Canada’s Niko Resources sharply cut the reserves estimate at the KG D6 gas blocks, off India’s east coast, where the two companies are partners.

By 10:56 a.m. India time, Reliance shares fell 3.2 percent to 714.15 rupees.

The Canadian oil and gas producer late Wednesday estimated that total proved plus probable reserves at the KG D6 block, as of March 31, had decreased to 1.93 trillion cubic feet.

The block had been estimated to hold more than 9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.

Niko holds a 10 percent stake in the D6 block. Reliance holds 60 percent, while BP Plc has a 30 percent stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.