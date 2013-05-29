FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P raises credit rating on Reliance Industries to 'BBB-plus'
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

S&P raises credit rating on Reliance Industries to 'BBB-plus'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday raised the long term corporate credit rating on India’s Reliance Industries to “BBB-plus” from “BBB”, with a “negative” outlook, it said in a statement.

“Reliance’s articulation of its growth strategy removes the uncertainty regarding the company’s use of its high cash balance,” Standard & Poor’s Credit Analyst Andrew Wong said.

Reliance has outlined plans to spend about $30 billion over the next few years, nearly 75 percent of this in its core energy businesses of refining, petrochemical, and exploration and production (E&P).

The company held cash reserves of about $15 billion at March-end.

S&P said the negative outlook on Reliance reflected the outlook on India’s sovereign credit rating of “BBB-minus” with a “negative” outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.