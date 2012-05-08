FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Reliance cuts India gas reserves estimate by 7 pct

MUMBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries has cut estimates for proven gas reserves in its Indian blocks by 6.7 percent to 3.67 trillion cubic feet, it said in its annual report.

Reliance’s growth outlook has been marred by falling gas output from its huge gas fields, with production less than half of what was originally estimated.

On Tuesday, India’s oil minister said gas output at Reliance’s D6 block, off India’s east coast, is projected to decline to 20 million standard cubic metres a day (mscmd) in 2014/15 from an estimated 28 mscmd in this fiscal year.

Earlier this year, Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd, which owns a 10 percent stake in the D6 block, said it expects lower natural gas reserves at the block and the area’s geological model may need to be revised.

