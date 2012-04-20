FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-India's Reliance Q4 profit falls 21 pct; lags f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd reported its second consecutive quarterly drop in profit, hurt by weak refining margins and declining gas output from its offshore fields.

Net profit fell 21.2 percent to 42.36 billion rupees ($815 million) for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March from 53.76 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

Reliance, which operates the world’s biggest refining complex in western India, was expected to post a net profit of 43.3 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Controlled by Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s second-richest person according to Forbes, Reliance’s market value tumbled by a third in 2011, mainly because of worries of falling output from its gas fields hurting growth.

Ahead of the result announcement, shares in Reliance ended down 1.5 percent at 730.85 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market fell 0.7 percent.

