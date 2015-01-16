FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance posts 7.7 percent drop in Q3 profit
January 16, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

India's Reliance posts 7.7 percent drop in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, lower than analysts’ estimates, as a steep decline in crude oil prices hurt the company’s core refining business.

Net profit was 50.85 billion rupees ($822 million) in the three months ended December on a standalone basis, down from 55.11 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based conglomerate said in a statement.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of 52.70 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

