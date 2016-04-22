FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Industries Q4 profit up 16 pct topping estimates
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 22, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

India's Reliance Industries Q4 profit up 16 pct topping estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Indian oil to telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 15.9 percent rise in its fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates and boosted by stronger margins in its core oil refining business.

Reliance, controlled by India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, posted a consolidated net profit of 73.98 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) for the three months to March 31, up from 63.81 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of 69.48 billion rupee, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The gross refining margin on each barrel of crude processed, was $10.80 a barrel, up from $10.1 per barrel a year prior, Reliance said. ($1 = 66.5137 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.