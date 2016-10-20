FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance Industries posts 23 pct drop in Q2 net profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

India's Reliance Industries posts 23 pct drop in Q2 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India’s oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 22.9 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit, marginally missing analysts’ estimates.

Consolidated net profit fell to 72.06 billion rupees ($1.08 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 93.45 billion rupees reported a year earlier, Reliance, controlled by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 72.2 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Reliance said its gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed - a key profitability gauge for a refiner - was $10.1 per barrel for the quarter.

$1 = 66.7819 Indian rupees Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

