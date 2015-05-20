FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance Jio "working aggressively" to meet 4G rollout target
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 20, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Reliance Jio "working aggressively" to meet 4G rollout target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd , building the nation’s biggest 4G telecommunications network, is “working aggressively” to meet a rollout target set by the government, the company said in its annual report.

The company, controlled by one of India’s richest men, Mukesh Ambani, made a dramatic return to the telecommunications sector by acquiring the only company that managed to win nationwide 4G airwave in a 2010 government auction.

But its Reliance Jio Infocomm unit has yet to launch commercial 4G services and has until this year comply with rules.

In its annual report released on Wednesday, Reliance Industries said Reliance Jio would offer 4G voice calling using the VoLTE technology. It also plans to rollout high-speed Internet services using a fibre network, in addition to the 4G wireless network, it said. (Reporting by Aman Shah and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.