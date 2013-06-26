FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reliance Capital partners with Japanese firms for banking licence
June 26, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

Reliance Capital partners with Japanese firms for banking licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Capital said on Wednesday it would apply for a licence to enter mainstream banking in the country, in partnership with Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Nippon Life Insurance of Japan .

The two Japanese firms plan to own between 4 percent and 5 percent stakes each in the proposed bank, while Reliance Capital will be the promoter, said the company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani.

The Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines in February allowing any type of company to set up a bank, seeking to improve access to banking services.

