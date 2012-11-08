FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Comm Q2 net plunges 60 pct
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

India's Reliance Comm Q2 net plunges 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Communications Ltd reported a sharper-than-expected 60 percent decline in quarterly profit as the country’s No.3 mobile phone carrier by customers struggles with its heavy debt load.

Consolidated net profit fell to 1.02 billion rupees ($19 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended September, from 2.52 billion rupees reported a year earlier, Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts had expected the company to report a net profit of 1.64 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in Reliance Communications, valued at $2.2 billion, closed 1.4 percent higher ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock is down 16 percent this year, underperforming the benchmark Mumbai index that is up 22 percent. ($1 = 54.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matt Driskill, Aradhana Aravindan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.