India's Reliance Comm talks in progress on unit stake sale - chairman
August 27, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

India's Reliance Comm talks in progress on unit stake sale - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd’s talks with potential partners for selling a stake in a unit that includes its undersea cable assets are in progress, Chairman Anil Ambani told shareholders on Tuesday.

He did not name any possible suitor.

Reliance Communications, India’s third-biggest mobile phone operator by customers, said in April it was in talks with a private equity consortium that included Samena Capital for the stake sale, after talks with Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) fell through. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

