Reliance Comm unit extends bookbuilding for IPO-source
July 16, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Reliance Comm unit extends bookbuilding for IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - The undersea cable unit of India’s Reliance Communications has extended to Thursday the institutional bookbuilding period for its up to $1 billion Singapore business trust IPO, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The institutional offer for GTI Trust opened on July 9 and was originally due to close on Monday, according to an indicative timeline in a term sheet.

The source, who declined to be identified, also said the trading debut for GTI Trust was now set for July 25. The earlier term sheet had set a trading debut date of July 23.

Reporting by Tony Munroe, Saeed Azhar, and Devidutta Tripathy

