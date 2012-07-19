FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance Comm unit extends IPO bookbuilding to Friday-IFR
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 19, 2012 / 8:02 AM / 5 years ago

Reliance Comm unit extends IPO bookbuilding to Friday-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The undersea cable unit of India’s Reliance Communications has extended to Friday the institutional bookbuilding period for its up to $1 billion Singapore business trust IPO, IFR reported on Thursday.

The institutional offer for GTI Trust opened on July 9 and was originally due to close on Monday. It was later extended to Thursday.

The listing date for the business trust is now targeted for July 30, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

A sovereign fund from the Middle East and a Singapore-based institutional investor “have shown a significant interest” in the deal, IFR said, citing an unnamed source. (Reporting by S. Anuradha in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tony Munroe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.