July 20 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Communications has shelved a planned Singapore initial public offering by its GTI Trust to raise up to $1 billion, dealing a blow to its efforts to ease a $7 billion debt load.

The company said on Friday it will “await supportive market conditions and easing of prevailing global uncertainties to proceed with the offering/listing at an appropriate time in the future.” (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Tony Munroe)