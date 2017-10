NEW DELHI, May 10 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd , India’s third-biggest mobile phone carrier by customers, said it repaid a $500 million loan on the due date on Friday.

Reliance Communications, which is scheduled to release its earnings later in the day, said it had taken the loan in 2007 from a group of international banks. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)