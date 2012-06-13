Reliance Comm unit gets Singapore approval for IPO

June 13 (Reuters) - The undersea cable unit of India’s Reliance Communications Ltd has received approval from the Singapore stock exchange to list, the company said on Wednesday.

The Singapore exchange has granted an “eligibility to list” the unit as a business trust, Reliance Communications said in a statement to the exchanges. It did not give details.

The proceeds from the share offering by the Reliance Communications unit could be more than $1 billion, a source had said in April. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI)