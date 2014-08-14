FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reliance Comm June quarter net profit up 22 pct
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Reliance Comm June quarter net profit up 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd posted a 22 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher rates for voice calls.

The Mumbai-based telecom services provider increased voice call rates by about a fifth earlier this year. It also hiked the base tariff for voice calls.

Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, reported consolidated net profit of 1.32 billion rupees in the June quarter, compared to 1.08 billion rupees last year.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
