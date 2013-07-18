FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance Communications halves 3G data price
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 18, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

India's Reliance Communications halves 3G data price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 18 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications , India’s third-biggest mobile phone carrier by customers, has cut the price of third-generation data services by half, Gurdeep Singh, head of the company’s mobile business, said on Thursday.

Only about 5 percent of India’s 850 million mobile users have subscribed to 3G services, which are estimated to account for 3 percent of mobile revenue of telecommunication carriers.

Uptake of the premium Internet services has been slower than expected as a majority of mobile subscribers mostly use phones to make calls and also partly due to the high pricing of such services. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
