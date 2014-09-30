FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reliance Comm aims to bring debt under 200 bln rupees in two years- official
September 30, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Reliance Comm aims to bring debt under 200 bln rupees in two years- official

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd aims to bring its debt to under 200 billion rupees in the next 24 months, Chairman Anil Ambani told shareholders on Tuesday.

Reliance Communications, India’s fourth-biggest mobile phone operator, is the most leveraged among publicly traded Indian telecom carriers. The company had a debt of 355 billion rupees as of Aug. 14.

Ambani also said Reliance Communications, which has a market value of roughly $5 billion, would participate in spectrum auctions when they come up next year, to be able to launch fourth-generation (4G) telecommunications services in the country.

Reporting by Aman Shah and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
