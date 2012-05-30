FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance Comm names new CEO for mobile unit
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 30, 2012 / 8:50 AM / 5 years ago

Reliance Comm names new CEO for mobile unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications, India’s second-biggest telecoms carrier by subscribers, on Wednesday named Gurdeep Singh as the chief executive of its mobile services business.

Singh previously worked as the chief operating officer of seventh-ranked carrier Aircel, which is majority owned by Malaysia’s Maxis.

Reliance Communications’ former mobile business head Syed Safawi left the company in February after his contract ended.

The mobile business unit accounted for 62 percent of Reliance Communications’ revenue for the quarter ended March. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.