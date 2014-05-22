FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Citic Telecom eyes undersea cable JV with Reliance Comm - FT
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

China's Citic Telecom eyes undersea cable JV with Reliance Comm - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s Citic Telecom is in exclusive talks to buy into undersea cable assets of India’s Reliance Communications Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed people familiar with the talks.

If completed, the 50-50 joint venture would value Reliance Communications’ cable assets at $1 billion, the newspaper said, adding Citic Telecom beat out two other bidders from the Middle East earlier this month.

A spokesman for Reliance Communications, India’s fourth-biggest mobile phone operator by customers and controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, declined to comment. Hong Kong-listed Citic Telecom was not immediately available for a comment.

Reliance Communications, which had a net debt of about $6.8 billion as of end-March, has in the past tried to raise funds through stake sales in its mobile phone towers and undersea cable units, but has not been successful in its attempts yet.

$1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.