India's Reliance Comm Q2 net jumps, smashes estimates

NEW DELHI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd , India’s fourth-biggest cellular carrier, reported a surge in quarterly net profit, smashing analysts’ estimates, lifted by higher call tariffs and reduced competition.

The Mumbai-based company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said consolidated net profit was 6.75 billion rupees ($106.7 million) for its fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30, helped by a provision write-back of 4.41 billion rupees.

Excluding the write-back, net profit was 2.34 billion rupees, higher than analysts’ estimate of 1.46 billion rupees on average. Profit rose for the first time in five quarters.

The company had posted a net profit of 1.02 billion rupees in the year-earlier period.

Reliance Communications is the most-leveraged listed phone carrier in India and profits had fallen in 14 of the 16 quarters to end-June, mainly due to high financing costs. ($1 = 63.2750 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)