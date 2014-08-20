FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-India's Reliance to source 1.5 mln tonne/year of ethane from U.S.
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-India's Reliance to source 1.5 mln tonne/year of ethane from U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from company statement, background)

MUMBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd is to import 1.5 million tonnes a year of ethane from the United States to use as feedstock for its crackers, as the company looks to take advantage of its investments in the prolific North American shale gas industry.

Crackers using ethane derived from shale natural gas liquids (NGLs) enjoy a cost advantage as it is cheaper than the alternative oil-derived feedstock naphtha for cracking into the petrochemical industry’s basic building blocks such as ethylene and propylene.

The company has executed storage and capacity agreements for liquefaction and export of ethane with a North American terminal, which is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2016, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The energy conglomerate, which operates the world’s biggest refinery complex in a single location in western India, has also invested a total of $7.36 billion as of the end of June in three shale joint-ventures in the United States.

Reliance, controlled by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, plans to invest an additional $2 billion in shale assets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the company’s investment plans.

“Reliance’s investments in shale gas and its existing crackers portfolio in India are a natural fit for sourcing ethane from North America and shipping it to India to attain long term feedstock competitiveness,” the company said in the statement.

Reliance also said it has placed orders for six very large carriers to ship liquefied ethane to India as well as building storage facilities and pipelines to take the ethane to its crackers. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by David Evans and Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.