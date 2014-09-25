FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance Jio raises $750 mln loan from Korea Exim Bank
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 3 years ago

Reliance Jio raises $750 mln loan from Korea Exim Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecommunications arm of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd , said it had raised a $750 million loan from Korea Exim Bank to finance the purchase of telecoms infrastructure from Samsung Electronics.

The loan is guaranteed by Reliance Industries and has a 12-year tenor, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

Reliance has said it will invest over $11 billion for its 4G telecoms service as the business beefs up infrastructure ahead of a nationwide rollout next year.

Korea Exim Bank is funding $440 million of the loan directly with the balance being funded by a consortium of global banks, the statement said.

Reliance, controlled by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, won an exclusive nationwide licence in 2010 to roll out 4G across India, but has yet to launch services.

It aims to offer high-speed data as well as voice services and added more airwaves from an auction this year. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.