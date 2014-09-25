Reliance Jio raises $750 mln loan from Korea Exim Bank

MUMBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecommunications arm of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd , said it had raised a $750 million loan from Korea Exim Bank to finance the purchase of telecoms infrastructure from Samsung Electronics.

The loan is guaranteed by Reliance Industries and has a 12-year tenor, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

Reliance has said it will invest over $11 billion for its 4G telecoms service as the business beefs up infrastructure ahead of a nationwide rollout next year.

Korea Exim Bank is funding $440 million of the loan directly with the balance being funded by a consortium of global banks, the statement said.

Reliance, controlled by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, won an exclusive nationwide licence in 2010 to roll out 4G across India, but has yet to launch services.

It aims to offer high-speed data as well as voice services and added more airwaves from an auction this year. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Michael Urquhart)