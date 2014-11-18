FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reliance Jio raises $1.5 billion to refinance loans
November 18, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Reliance Jio raises $1.5 billion to refinance loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecommunications arm of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd , will raise $1.5 billion from 26 banks to refinance loans it took up in 2010, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

The refinancing comprises $1 billion with a total maturity of 5.5 years, and $500 million, with a total maturity of 7 years, the company said.

In September, Reliance Jio had said it had raised a $750 million loan from Korea Exim Bank to finance the purchase of telecoms infrastructure from Samsung Electronics.

Reliance has said it will invest over $11 billion for its 4G telecoms service as the business beefs up infrastructure ahead of a nationwide rollout next year. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

