FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance Industries telecoms unit agrees tower lease pact
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

India's Reliance Industries telecoms unit agrees tower lease pact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries’ telecommunications unit, which holds nationwide 4G permits, has agreed to lease mobile phone masts from infrastructure provider Viom Networks, the companies said on Monday.

Reliance Jio Infocomm’s agreement with Viom comes after its tower-leasing pacts with local firms Reliance Communications and Bharti Infratel. Reliance Jio also has an agreement with Bharti Infratel’s parent Bharti Airtel to share network.

Reliance Jio and unlisted Viom did not give financial details of the agreement. Viom has 42,000 mobile phone towers, according to a joint statement.

Reliance Industries, controlled by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani bought 4G airwaves in a 2010 government sale, but has yet to launch services. It added some airwaves it can use to offer 4G services from an auction this year.

Viom Networks is a joint venture between India’s SREI Infrastructure and mobile carrier Tata Teleservices. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.