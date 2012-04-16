FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reliance Steel ups profit view on stronger demand
April 16, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Reliance Steel ups profit view on stronger demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Metals processor Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co raised its first-quarter earnings estimate as a result of stronger demand and pricing.

The company now expects to report earnings of about $1.50 per share, up from its previous estimate of $1.15 to $1.25. Wall Street analysts have expected $1.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Executive Officer David Hannah, said the update reflects ”new expectations.

“Demand was somewhat stronger than we had anticipated and a stronger pricing environment allowed us to modestly improve our gross profit margins from the 2011 fourth quarter levels,” he said.

In the fourth quarter, Reliance, which purchases metal from manufacturers and processes it for specific customer needs, earned 91 cents per share and in the 2011 first quarter the profit was $1.23 per share.

The Los Angeles-based company will announce its first-quarter results on April 26.

