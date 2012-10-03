FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance Steel buys Sunbelt Steel Texas
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Reliance Steel buys Sunbelt Steel Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co said it bought privately held Sunbelt Steel Texas LLC, a distributor of special alloy steel bar and heavy-wall tubing products to the oil and gas industry.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sunbelt, founded in 1986, had net sales of $48 million in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011.

Reliance said the current management of Houston-based Sunbelt will remain in place, with Michael Kowalski as president.

Reliance Chief Executive David Hannah said the acquisition will enhance the company’s exposure to the high-end energy market, serving customers across multiple oil and gas well drilling types.

Shares of Reliance were marginally up at $51.69 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.