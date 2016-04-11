FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Reliance Worldwide to raise up to $693 mln in IPO
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 11, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Australia's Reliance Worldwide to raise up to $693 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian plumbing services company Reliance Worldwide Corp plans to raise up to A$919 million ($692.6 million) in an initial public offering of shares, according to an offer document filed with the regulator on Monday.

This will make it the biggest IPO fund-raising since health insurer Medibank raised A$5.7 billion in late 2014.

Reliance Worldwide Corp, which is riding a construction boom in the country, will offer 315-367.5 million shares at an indicative price range of A$2.27 to A$2.50, it said in an IPO prospectus.

JPMorgan and Macquarie are the joint lead managers of the IPO. ($1 = 1.3270 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.