Religare Finvest to raise up to 5 bln rupees via bond sale
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Religare Finvest to raise up to 5 bln rupees via bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - India’s Religare Finvest, a unit of Religare Enterprises Ltd, plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($90.22 million) through a public bond sale, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The company will raise funds through 36-month and one-day bonds, 60-month bonds, as well as 70 and 72 month bonds.

Factoring in the frequency of interest payments and the category of investors, the effective yield would range from 12.25 percent to 12.6184 percent across the debt offerings, the term sheet indicated.

The issue, which has an “AA-minus” rating from CARE and ICRA, opens on Sept. 14 and closes on Sept. 27, the document showed.

A.K Capital Services Ltd, Axis Bank, JM Financial Institutional Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital & Religare Capital Markets Limited are the lead managers of the issue. ($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

