(Corrects amount in second graph to 135 billion rupees from 13.5 billion rupees and 100 billion rupees from 10 billion rupees)

Feb 17 Anand Rathi Wealth Management said on Friday it bought Religare Enterprise Ltd's wealth management business for an undisclosed amount.

Following the deal, Anand Rathi's assets under management will rise to 135 billion rupees ($2.01 billion) from 100 billion rupees, the company said in a emailed statement. ($1 = 67.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)