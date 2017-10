NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd is set to buy a 49 pct stake in the asset management business of Indian financial services firm Religare Enterprises for about 4.5 billion rupees ($84 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Religare Enterprises is controlled by billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who also control hospital chain Fortis Healthcare.