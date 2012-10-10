FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Religare Health IPO to raise S$510 mln-sources
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 10, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Religare Health IPO to raise S$510 mln-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Religare Health Trust will raise S$511 million ($416 million) after pricing its initial public share offer in Singapore below the middle of an indicative range, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal was priced at S$0.90 per unit, which compared with a price range of S$0.88 to S$0.97 given in a prospectus last month, the sources said.

Religare Health, which is structured as a business trust, has a mandate to invest in medical and healthcare assets and services in Asia, Australasia and emerging markets and will own hospital-related assets managed by India-listed group Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

The final price indicates a prospective dividend yield of 8.95 percent, one of the sources said.

CIMB, DBS, Nomura Holdings, Religare Capital Markets and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners for the IPO with Citigroup as joint lead manager. ($1=1.2293 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.