FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Religare Capital appoints Matthew Lutter head of ASEAN equities
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Religare Capital appoints Matthew Lutter head of ASEAN equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Religare Capital Markets, an Asia-focused emerging markets investment bank, appointed Matthew Lutter managing director and head of ASEAN equities in March.

Lutter has more than 20 years of experience in managing equity sales in Japanese and Asian equities, the company said.

He has previously worked at Cazenove, KBC Financial Products and BNP Paribas in Japan and Maybank Kim Eng in Singapore.

Religare Capital, which is a part of India’s Religare Enterprises Ltd, said it had added seven senior executive partners to its team since the beginning of the year.

The company is looking to add at least 10 more positions in sales, trading and research in its Singapore and Hong Kong offices in the coming months. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.