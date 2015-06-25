FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-India's Religare names Stephen Conway as ASEAN trading head
June 25, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-India's Religare names Stephen Conway as ASEAN trading head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Religare Capital Markets, an Asia-focused emerging markets investment bank, named Stephen Conway as head of trading in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Conway, based in Singapore, has more than 25 years of experience in trading in Asian markets.

He was most recently head of trading at RHB Securities, said Religare Capital, a part of India’s Religare Enterprises Ltd .

Conway also held senior positions at MF Global, BTIG and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
