RELX reiterates outlook after strong Risk unit growth
October 22, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

RELX reiterates outlook after strong Risk unit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - RELX , Europe’s largest media group formerly known as Reed Elsevier, reiterated its full-year outlook after reporting an as-expected 3 percent growth in underlying revenue in the first nine months of the year.

RELX, which provides information for scientists, lawyers, doctors and the business community, said it had seen a continued strong performance from its Risk & Business Information unit, with underlying revenue growth there up 7 percent.

The group said as a result its full-year outlook was unchanged, with RELX expecting another year of underlying revenue, profit and earnings growth. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

