FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RELX reiterates outlook after hitting first-half expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

RELX reiterates outlook after hitting first-half expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - RELX , Europe’s largest media group formerly known as Reed Elsevier, reiterated its full-year outlook on Thursday after reporting an as-expected 3 percent rise in first-half underlying revenue growth.

RELX, which provides information for scientists, lawyers, doctors and the business community, said it had seen a particularly strong performance from its Risk & Business Information unit, with underlying revenue up 7 percent.

“The key drivers within our business remain positive, and we are confident that we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit and earnings growth in 2015,” said Chief Executive Officer Erik Engstrom.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.