RELX Plc raises full-year dividend, ups buyback target for 2016

Feb 25 (Reuters) - RELX Plc , Europe’s largest media group, said it increased its dividend for 2015 and also its buyback target for 2016.

The company, formerly known as Reed Elsevier, reported a 3.4 percent rise in underlying profit for the year, while adjusted profit before tax for the group rose about 5 percent.

RELX said it would buy back 700 million pounds ($974.40 million) worth stock in 2016, a 40 percent increase from last year. ($1 = 0.7184 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)