FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RELX Plc raises full-year dividend, ups buyback target for 2016
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 25, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

RELX Plc raises full-year dividend, ups buyback target for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - RELX Plc , Europe’s largest media group, said it increased its dividend for 2015 and also its buyback target for 2016.

The company, formerly known as Reed Elsevier, reported a 3.4 percent rise in underlying profit for the year, while adjusted profit before tax for the group rose about 5 percent.

RELX said it would buy back 700 million pounds ($974.40 million) worth stock in 2016, a 40 percent increase from last year. ($1 = 0.7184 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.