July 27, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 hours ago

Relx reports 14.2 pct rise in H1 revenue, raises dividend

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - European information and analytics provider Relx reported a 14.2 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by growth in its analytics and electronic businesses.

The company, whose digital analytics tools are used in law, accountancy and finance, said revenue grew to 3.72 billion pounds ($4.89 billion).

The company, which raised its dividend by a more-than-expected 21 percent in February, raised its interim dividend by 14 percent to 11.70 pence per share but left its full year dividend policy unchanged.

The Anglo-Dutch company, previously known as Reed Elsevier, said key business trends remained unchanged. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

